Telehealth Market 2022-2030 Increasing Usage Of phone For Daily Purpose Has Led To The Development In Healthcare Service

Telehealth Market

The Telehealth Market size was USD 62.22 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telehealth Market is expected to reach USD 984.23 Billion in 2030 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 36.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are increasing geriatric population, high awareness about telehealth services, increasing penetration of the internet, and rising number of smartphone users across the globe.

Telehealth is the use of telecommunication services to provide healthcare virtually. It is best suited for elderly patients or people who cannot easily get to their healthcare providers. These services are cheaper than in-person consultations, don’t require waiting in hospital/clinic queues, and can be accessed using smartphones and tablets via voice or video call. Telehealth service has been beneficial after the COVID-19 outbreak as people are preferring online consultations to limit risk of exposure to infections. Increasing government initiatives to promote these services and products, dearth of physicians and medical specialists, higher focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, and rising demand for remote patient monitoring among geriatric population and patients living in remote areas are key factors boosting global market growth. In addition, rising investments by various public and private organizations and increasing focus on developing more enhanced telehealth services and products are expected to fuel global market growth in the near future.

However, factors such as regional regulatory variations, rising number of fraudulent activities, increasing concerns about data security, low acceptance of telehealth services by certain physicians and elderly population, and technological barriers such as large data storage issues, as well as poor internet services are expected to hamper overall market growth going ahead.

Top players profiled in the report include:

• Teladoc Health, Inc

• MDLIVE

• Included Health Inc.

• American Well Corporation

• iCliniQ

• Others

The report on the global Telehealth market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry and discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report talks about the current and emerging and disruptive technologies in the healthcare sector that is impacting the market growth. Improvements in service quality, automation, increasing focus on patient-centric approaches, and rapid adoption of telehealth, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have accelerated the market growth.

Incorporation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, VR, AR, and wearable has emerged as significant tools in the healthcare industry. Doorstep medicine delivery, modernized medical facilities, and increasing investment in technology are some key emerging trends and are expected to continue to be prevalent going ahead. Key companies are actively investing in advanced technologies and forming strategic alliances such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, and corporate deals to gain a robust footing in the market.

The report further segments the Telehealth market on the basis of the different product types offered by the market, application spectrum, end-use industries, regions, and technologies among others. Regional analysis of the Telehealth market provides an extensive overview of the key regions where the market has gained a robust footing. It also studies the import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, trends, demands, and presence of the prominent players in the regions.

Based on Component types, the Telehealth market is segmented into:

• Products

• Services

Based on Applications, the Telehealth market is segmented into:

• Telepathology

• Teledermatology

• Telecardiology

• Others

Telehealth Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

