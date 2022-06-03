Maximo "Max" Fuentes of Fuentes Consulting LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CARMICHAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we experience unprecedented change, the utilities industry must keep up with the ever evolving demand of these challenging times. In a rapidly shifting industry, success starts wih a highly skilled workforce and the need for leadership development has become even more critical. That’s why seeking an experienced top notch professional with a dynamic approach to meet consumer demands, build lasting solutions, and take the company in a new direction efficiently and effectively is key to its’s overall success.

Fuentes is the founder of Fuentes Consulting LLC, specializing in professional transmission and distribution utility consulting and training services, including litigation support services and expert witness testimony.

“Some of the wide a range of services I assist companies with is writing procedures and developing their wildfire mitigation plans, develop, writing, and execute skills training for powerline workers for low to high-voltage industry practices, and performing electrical infrastructure audits.”

As an expert witness, Fuentes also provides litigation services to attorneys specifically for the transmission and distribution field as far as accidents, fatalities, and property damage.

Throughout his career, Fuentes assumed various positions from journeyman lineman, lead lineman, and a line foreman till he was promoted to be the supervisor of safety and training for the entire grid assets group where he oversaw the training curriculum for apprentice linemen and electrical workers. After 31 years, he retired as a Line Supervisor Grid Assets, Business Operations from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and launched Fuentes consulting in 2015 recognizing the critical need for knowledgeable experts to implement a coaching culture for lineman and supervisors to hone their leadership capabilities. As a qualified experienced expert, Fuentes provides exceptional coaching to help companies navigate the complexities of the energy industry.

“As a seasoned supervisor I have the proficiency and familiarity in my field to adeptly train individual workers such as what to look for in terms of contracts as well as performance evaluations.”

Fuentes also applies his razor sharp abilities along with his extensive expertise to prepare research and update an organization’s information and policy and procedures to meet industry standard OSHA. (Occupational Safety and Health Administration)

Fuentes says most supervisors aren’t provided business coaching training and leadership development. His objectives are about providing this type of training to help create impactful, sustainable change for long term success for organizations.

He notes that transmission and distribution utility organizations , and contractors can benefit from his experiences and expertise in coaching and mentoring, and also in developing succession plans.

“My utmost ambition is executing my strategic vision for the utility companies , and contractors, and help provide that training for their leadership teams to maximize safety, quality, and production in the workplace.”

Close Up Radio will feature Max Fuentes in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday June 7th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.fuentesconsultingllc.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno