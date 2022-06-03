Government Council Approves Draft Decree on Suspension of Import Duties on Oilseeds

MOROCCO, June 3 - The Council of Government, convened Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, approved the draft decree No. 2.22.393 on the suspension of import duties applicable to certain oilseeds and crude oils.

The draft decree, introduced by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, aims to address the hike in prices of raw materials and its impact on the selling price of the edible oil most consumed, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, at a press briefing after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The government has decided to suspend import duties on raw sunflower seeds, soybean and rapeseed, effective June 3, 2022, he concluded.

MAP 02 June 2022



Govt. Council Takes Note of Agreement on Air Services Between Morocco, Philippines

The Government Council, convened on Thursday, under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, has taken cognizance of the agreement on air services, signed on March 17, 2022 in Rabat, between the governments of Morocco and the Philippines, with the draft law No. 25.22 approving the said agreement.

These two texts were presented by the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, at a press briefing after the Council's meeting.

This agreement aims to facilitate the development of international air services, through the improvement of international air transport via the establishment of air transport networks that are capable of providing necessary services to meet the needs of passengers and cargo companies, Baitas noted.

It is also meant to enable airlines in both countries to provide flights and general services at competitive prices for travel and cargo in open markets, as well as ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for international air transport, according to the minister.

MAP 02 June 2022