Which are the major market trends seen in the Carbon Nanotubes industry?

Reports And Data

Carbon Nanotubes Market Size – USD 877.8 Million in 2021, Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Trends – Growing demand in energy storage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carbon Nanotubes Market is expected to reach USD 3,042.2 Million by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Carbon nanotubes are made of rolled-up sheets of their building block graphene.

Carbon nanotubes are suitable for almost any application demanding durability, high strength, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, and lightweight properties as compared to conventional materials. Carbon Nanotubes and their compounds display excellent electrical properties for organic materials and have enormous potential in electrical and electronic applications like photovoltaic cells, semiconductor devices, sensors, displays, conductors, smart textiles, and energy conversion devices including fuel cells, batteries, and harvesters. Besides, their high electric conductivity, these materials have a large surface area, permitting increased electrochemical accessibility, and chemical, mechanical, and electrochemical stability. These exceptional properties form the potential for carbon nanotubes to be deployed as supplementary material for energy conversion and storage devices.

Nanocomposites comprising these materials have garnered much traction in the market as a highly attractive substitute to conventional composite materials owing to their mechanical, thermal, electrical, barrier and chemical properties like increased tensile strength, better electric conductivity, improved heat deflection temperature, or flame retardance. These materials have the potential to deliver antistatic properties as well as weight reduction, increased wear resistance and breaking strength. For example, it has been estimated that advanced carbon nanotube composites could reduce the weight of aircraft and spacecraft by around 30%.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1551

Pure metallic carbon nanotubes may be deployed in overhauling the electrical power grid with more efficient transmission lines, but only if they could be produced in huge quantities and uniformly.

Key participants include Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Multi-walled carbon nanotubes contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.01 Billion in 2021 and are expected to have a growth rate of 16.0% during the forecast period. These consists of several concentrically interlinked nanotubes, with diameters reaching over 100 nm and are widely deployed in various end-use applications.

The synthesis of carbon nanotubes by the arc-discharge method is a cost-efficient method which uses two graphite rods kept at a distance of few mm for arc generation. Graphite is combusted electrically, and the carbon nanotubes developing in the gaseous phase are separated.

The application in the healthcare industry is projected to observe a growth rate of 16.4% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest growth rate of 16.6% during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is projected to reach a market size of USD 3.09 Billion by 2030.

To understand how our Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1551

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global carbon nanotubes market on the basis of product type, method, applications, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation Method

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Catalytic CVD

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

CoMoCAT

Floating Catalyst

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defense

Energy Storage

Structural Composites

Chemical Materials

Medical & Pharmacy

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1551

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Polystyrene Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/02/04/1979405/0/en/Polystyrene-Market-To-Reach-USD-35-21-Billion-By-2027-Reports-And-Data.html

Oleoresins Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/02/1993604/0/en/Oleoresins-Market-To-Reach-USD-1-9-Billion-By-2026-Reports-and-Data.html

Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/18/2035231/0/en/Quats-Quaternary-Ammonium-Compounds-Market-To-Reach-USD-1-63-Billion-By-2027.html#:~:text=New%20York%2C%20May%2018%2C%202020,report%20by%20Reports%20and%20Data.

Bacterial Cellulose Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bacterial-cellulose-market

MDI Prepolymers Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mdi-prepolymers-market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.