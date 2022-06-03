Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Report by The Business Research Company covers major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the local general freight trucking market size is expected to grow from $651.47 billion in 2021 to $727.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. As per TBRC’s long-distance general freight trucking market research the market is then expected to grow to $1,075.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. An increase in the manufacturing output of different industries is expected to drive the growth of the long-distance general freight trucking market.

The long-distance general freight trucking market consists of sales of long-distance general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide long-distance general freight trucking services. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer. Long-distance general freight trucking establishments usually provide trucking between metropolitan areas which may cross country borders. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Trends

Electric trucks are being increasingly used by the long-distance general freight trucking market for transportation which is expected to propel the market growth. Numerous retailers and transporters are putting in huge orders of electric trucks for beverage routes and last-mile delivery.

Global Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Segments

The global long-distance general freight trucking market is segmented:

By Services: Truckload Carriers, Less-than-Truckload Carriers, Other Transportation Services

By Activities: General Long-Distance Truckload Transit, General Long-Distance Less-than-Truckload Transit, Logistics Planning, Container Trucking Long-Distance, Motor Freight Trucking Long-Distance

By Application: Oil and Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

By Geography: The long-distance general freight trucking global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides long-distance general freight trucking market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the long-distance general freight trucking global market, long-distance general freight trucking global market share, long-distance general freight trucking market segmentation and geographies, long-distance general freight trucking global market trends, long-distance general freight trucking market players, long-distance general freight trucking global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The long-distance general freight trucking global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: XPO Logistics Inc., YRC Worldwide Inc., FedEx Corporation, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line, Progressive Carriers, Joe's Logistics, Universal Truckload, and Reynold Transportation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

