General Freight Trucking Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 9% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the general freight trucking market is then expected to grow to $1.21 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The general freight trucking market consists of sales of general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide general freight trucking services. Establishments in the general freight trucking industry handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer. They also provide network activities such as local pickup, local sorting, and terminal operations, line hauling, destination sorting and terminal operations, and local delivery.

Global General Freight Trucking Market Trends

With the entry of automated vehicles with high-tech safety measures, cameras, radar, and Lidar sensors guiding the way, companies can save money through less fuel and more frequent schedules, shaping the general freight trucking market outlook.

Global General Freight Trucking Market Segments

The global general freight trucking market is segmented:

By Type: Local General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance General Freight Trucking

By Application: Oil and Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

By Geography: The global general freight trucking market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides general freight trucking market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global general freight trucking market, general market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The general freight trucking market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Xiamen C&D, United Parcel Service Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, and Landstar System Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

