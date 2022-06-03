At 3.4% CAGR, Global Edible Products Market Size to Surpass USD 72.380 Bn by 2027 | Edible Products Market Size 2022 By Share, Statistics, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc.

Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.

Global Edible Products main players include Xuerong Biotechnology, Ruyiqing, JUNESUN FUNGI, China Greenfresh Group, Shanghai Bright Esunyes, Starway Bio-technology, Shanghai Finc Bio Tech, Jiangsu Hualv, HuBei SenYuan, Beiwei Group, Shandong Youhe, Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food, Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs, Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture, Shenzhen Dalishi, Yukiguni Maitake, HOKTO, Green Co, etc., totally accounting for about 3% of market. China is the largest market of Edible Products, with a share over 80%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into Shiitake, Auricularia Auricula-judae, Pleurotus Ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus Bisporus and others. The most common product is Shiitake, with a share over 21%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in Fresh Mushrooms, Dried Mushrooms, Canned Mushrooms, Frozen Mushrooms and others. The most application is in Fresh Mushrooms, with a share over 90%.



In 2020, the global Edible Products market size was US$ 56940 million and it is expected to reach US$ 72380 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Xuerong Biotechnology

Ruyiqing

JUNESUN FUNGI

China Greenfresh Group

Shanghai Bright Esunyes

Starway Bio-technology

Shanghai Finc Bio Tech

Jiangsu Hualv

HuBei SenYuan

Beiwei Group

Shandong Youhe

Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food

Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs

Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture

Shenzhen Dalishi

Yukiguni Maitake

HOKTO

Green Co

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Canned Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms

Others

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Edible Products?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Edible Products? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Edible Products Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Edible Products market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Edible Products Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Edible Products market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

