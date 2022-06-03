Strategies For Global Chartered Air Transport Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chartered air transport market is then expected to grow to $109.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. According to the global chartered air transport market analysis, technology is expected to be a continued driver of the market growth during the forecast period.

The chartered air transport services market consists of sales of chartered air transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters, to provide chartered (non-scheduled) air transportation services for passengers and/or cargo at a toll per mile or hour for the charter of the aircraft.

Global Chartered Air Transport Market Trends

Airlines are actively making use of wearable technology to enhance operational efficiency, maintenance, and to provide add-on entertainment to the passengers. Wearable technology includes the use of smartphones, personal electronic devices, smart glasses, smartwatches, near-field communication (NFC), and Bluetooth technology to improve and simplify the passenger experience. According to the chartered air transport market research, these technologies help passengers to improve safety and efficiency, receive updates and information related to their flight. They are capable of helping pilots, crew members, and maintenance teams to monitor gas concentrations, levels of noise, and temperature to avoid mishaps. Smartwatches allow passengers to upload their ticket-related information on these devices. About 77% of the 6,000-plus passengers surveyed in a study said they would be comfortable with the use of wearable technology to help them during their journey. Some companies making use of such wearable technologies include Virgin Atlantic, Japan Airlines, EasyJet, and British Airways.

Global Chartered Air Transport Market Segments

The global chartered air transport market is segmented:

By Type: Passenger Chartered Air Transport, Freight Chartered Air Transport, Others

By Application: Private Charter, Affinity, Single Entity, Public Charter

By End-Use: Wealthy Individuals, Sports Teams, Large Corporations

By Geography: The global air transport market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chartered air transport market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global chartered air transport market, chartered air transport market share, chartered air transport market segments and geographies, chartered air transport market players, chartered air transport market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The chartered air transport market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, TUI Airways, NetJets, Garuda Indonesia, Air Transport Services Group, Jet edge International, Air Partner, Gama Aviation, and Thai Airways International Public Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

