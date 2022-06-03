Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the refrigerated goods trucking market size is expected to grow from $56.01 billion in 2021 to $62.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The refrigerated goods market is then expected to grow to $92.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. Increasing demand for perishable foods such as ready-to-eat food items, milk and dairy products, and fruits and vegetables are predicted to contribute to the refrigerated goods trucking market growth.

Want to learn more on the refrigerated goods trucking market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3659&type=smp

The refrigerated goods trucking market consists of sales of refrigerated goods trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of refrigerated goods. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Trends

Major companies operating in this market are continuously investing in introducing new technologies such as cloud computing, IoT solutions, solar-powered systems, and communication technologies such as machine learning, GPS, 5G for greater accountability, visibility, and performance in refrigerated storage and transport.

Global Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Segments

The global refrigerated goods trucking market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Temperature: Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature

By Application: Food Products, Poultry, Meat, and Seafood, Dairy and Beverages, Bakery and Confectionery, Pharmaceutical, Others

By Geography: The global refrigerated goods trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global refrigerated goods trucking market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refrigerated-goods-trucking-global-market-report

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides refrigerated goods trucking global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global refrigerated goods trucking market, refrigerated goods trucking global market share, refrigerated goods trucking global market segments and geographies, refrigerated goods trucking global market players, refrigerated goods trucking market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The refrigerated goods trucking global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schmitz Cargobull AG, Great Dane LLC, China International Marine Containers, Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co, Hyundai Translead Inc, Wabash National Corporation, KRONE, GRW Tankers, and Trailers.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-trucks-global-market-report

Truck Transport Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-transport-global-market-report

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/local-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC