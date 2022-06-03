Cold Pressed Juices Market to Surpass USD 14.23 Billion by 2030 at 10.00% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Cold Pressed Juices Market Size and Trends Analysis By Category (Conventional and Organic), By Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Blends), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based) - Forecast till 2030

Cold Pressed Juices Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights " Cold Pressed Juices Market by Category, Type, Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2030", the market is proposed to exceed the USD 14.23 billion Mark at a CAGR of 10.00% in the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2030.

Market Scope:

Cold Pressed Juice refers to juice made using pressure technology to extract juice from leafy vegetables. Edges and turning are not part of the interaction. However, it uses high strain to extend the juice's usage and stay going longer than ordinary juice. Refrigeration for up to five days without purification or high-pressure preparation is entirely possible. Leafy greens are the only ingredients in cold-pressed juices, which have no additives or preservatives added. Quality foods, such as cold-pressed juices, are an important aspect of this way of life and are expected to rise in popularity over the time period under consideration.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 14.23 Billion CAGR 10.00% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Potential Demand of Chocolates from Various Industries

Competitive Dynamics:

The Global Cold-Pressed Juice Market is fragmented, with fierce competition between global, regional, and local competitors and private brands. Leading manufacturers in the cold-pressed juice market are concentrating on expanding their income base by entering new geographies. Mergers & acquisitions and new product development are among the primary tactics that the leading brands are employing to achieve consolidation and maximize their products, respectively. The major players of the Cold Pressed Juice Market are mentioned below: -

Suja Life, LLC

CEDAR Juices,

Bolthouse Farms Canada Inc.

Greenhouse Juice Co

PepsiCo Inc.

Liquiteria Inc.

Hain Celestial Group

Evolution Fresh

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Consumers were extremely motivated to maintain good health in order to avoid a variety of ailments and even the effects of the coronavirus. The customer desire for natural beverages that are free of synthetic pesticides, flavoring compounds, and preservatives has surged. Increased health consciousness, obesity control, and customer awareness of a product's composition are the primary drivers driving the market penetration of organic beverages. Organic beverages are still a minor portion of the health and wellness market, but they have significant development potential due to the evolution of consumers' attitudes toward the use of natural beverages.

Due to a growing taste for organic food goods, retail chains are rapidly providing organic products such as organic dairy products, organic drinks, organic juices, organic cereals, and organic meat, which are projected to increase in the near future. Key competitors in the market are currently more focused on delivering organic juices by mixed types, since it contains a higher nutritional value and allows producers to offer a blend of fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients.

Market Limitations:

In the Cold Pressed Juice Market, the added expense cost of natural juices becomes the greatest obstacle. Persuading the sellers by increasing their awareness of medical issues on the lookout is an additional big obstacle. You will also observe that the companies allocate a greater proportion of their budgets to advertising and promotion.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 epidemic has halted the progress of the food and beverage sector. Customers are primarily purchasing a large quantity of Cold Pressed Juice products to avoid crowds in stores and to avoid the risk of contracting a contagious illness. Despite the fact that consumers have a strong preference for natural products, vegetable juices, carbonated soda pops, and probiotic drinks, the demand for cold-pressed juices is expected to soar due to their numerous health benefits. Cold Pressed Juice is rich in minerals, natural elements, nutrients, and numerous other essential elements required by the body. Due to COVID-19, consumers have an increased preference for nutrient- and mineral-rich beverages.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

The blended segment is anticipated to experience strong expansion over the study period. Blended organic product Generally speaking, natural juice is optimal, as its production necessitates the blending of many kinds of fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. The market is segmented into plastic, glass, jars, and other beverage containers. On the basis of distribution channel, the natural juice market is divided into direct deals and indirect deals channels.

By Category

The organic segment is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period, owing to the rising demand from consumers for natural ingredients.

By Distributional Channel

The store-based segment is likely to retain its steady growth over the review period.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market is the largest. This is due to the fact that consumers in these locations desire a nutritious diet in order to maintain a better lifestyle. Additionally, the consumer choice for a better lifestyle is a result of the population's growing health consciousness in this region. Consumer interest in cold-pressed juice is being driven by the increasing number of people who skip breakfast and their desire for a nutritionally beneficial on-the-go alternative. The increased concern regarding sugar consumption as a result of the rising prevalence of obesity is another factor driving the market. The expanding market in the region is also interesting to manufacturers of cold-pressed juice cleanses with health advantages such as enhanced immunity, digestive health, and skin radiance. The region's market for cold-pressed juices is further bolstered by the increased demand for natural and clean label ingredients.

Europe also accounts for the majority of the industry's natural juice segment, hence increasing the value of the cold-pressed juice and drinks market. This region has a strong need for juice because the majority of the population consumes this juice rather than standard juice.

Asia-Pacific region lags behind North America and Western Europe because of shopper mindfulness about way of life, increment in pay esteem, rise in urban populace, and other factors.

