Global Bulk Liquid Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bulk liquid market size is expected to grow from $50.65 billion in 2021 to $55.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. As per TBRC’s bulk liquid market research the market is expected to grow to $75.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing production and consumption of chemicals drives the demand for the bulk liquids transportation market.

The global bulk liquids trucking market consists of sales of bulk liquids trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of bulk liquids. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Bulk Liquid Market Trends

Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) are increasingly being adopted by the trucking industry to regulate the working hours of truck drivers. An electronic logging device is a technology used by drivers of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) to automatically record driving time and Hours of service (HOS) records, capture data on the vehicle’s engine, movement, and miles driven. Increased digitization and the use of telematics technology are also boosting growth in the market.

Global Bulk Liquid Market Segments

By Liquid Type: Edible Liquids, Non-Edible Liquids

By End-Use: Chemical, Dairy, Beverages, Others

By Property: Flammable, Non-Flammable

By Geography: The global bulk liquid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tankstar USA, Kenan Advantage Group Inc, Foodliner, Quality Distribution, Trimac Transportation Services, Heniff Transportation Systems, A&R Logistics, Superior Bulk Logistics, Groendyke Transport, and Ruan.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

