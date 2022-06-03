Global Forest Products Trucking Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Forest Products Trucking Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the forest products trucking market is then expected to grow to $257.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The increase in demand for wood-based raw materials drives the forest products trucking market growth.

The forest products trucking market consists of sales of forest products trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of forest products. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Forest Products Trucking Market Segments

The global forest products trucking market is segmented:

By Type: Log Transport, Chip Transport

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

By Application: Oil and Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global forest products trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: GoodLogistics, Timber Products Company, Fr. Meyer's Sohn (GmbH & Co.) KG, JB Hunt Transport Services, Knight Transportation, CRST International, and Leavitt’s Freight Service.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

