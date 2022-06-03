Global Local General Freight Trucking Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the local general freight trucking market size is expected to grow from $121.99 billion in 2021 to $126.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The local general freight trucking market is then expected to grow to $136.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1%. The increase in e-commerce sales is expected to fuel the growth of the local freight trucking market in the coming years.

The local general freight trucking market consists of sales of local general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide local general freight trucking services. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer. Local general freight trucking establishments usually provide trucking within a metropolitan area that may cross state lines. Generally, the trips are same-day returns. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Local General Freight Trucking Market Trends

The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the transportation sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the local general freight trucking market. The IoT is expected to change the transport sector by gathering data and vital information from market and technology developments related to data analytics and automation of mobility and provide benefits in fleet management and location tracking. Companies around the world are finding more interesting ways to take advantage of the Internet of Things for greater productivity and efficiency.

Global Local General Freight Trucking Market Segments

The global local general freight trucking market is segmented:

By Type: Truckload Transportation, Less-than-Truckload Transportation, Intermodal Transportation, Dry-Bulk Transportation, Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

By Application: Oil and Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global local general freight trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides local general freight trucking global market overviews, analyzes and local general freight trucking global market forecast market size and growth, local general freight trucking global market share, local general freight trucking global market segments and geographies, local general freight trucking global market trends, local general freight trucking global market players, local general freight trucking market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The local general freight trucking market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: YRC Worldwide Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, American Rail Center Logistics, DHL, United Parcel Service, Challenger Motor Freight Inc, Creed Freight System, JR Traffic Service, LEASE-SERV TRANSPORTATION, Schneider national, Landstar, and Swift Transportation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

