Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 60% Through 2026

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the AR in training and education market size is expected grow from $6.27 billion in 2021 to $10.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The AR in training and education market is expected to reach $68.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 60.4%. The implementation of augmented reality (AR) technology in institutions is driving the augmented reality in training and education market growth.

Want to learn more on the Augmented Reality In Training And Education market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3181&type=smp

The augmented reality in training and education market consists of sales of augmented reality software for education and training and related products. Augmented reality is the latest advanced technology that is used in education/training to help the students, corporate employees to equip them with the knowledge or acquire skills by experiencing and interacting with different forms of reality, simulation, games, and others.

Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Trends

Augmented reality game-based learning is the latest trend in the augmented reality in the training and education market. The combination of games and technology is helping students to perform various activities to gain knowledge/skills.

Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Segments

The global augmented reality in training and education market is segmented:

By Category: Primary and Secondary Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling and Certifications, Higher Education, Language and Other Learnings

By Device: Classroom Projectors, Smartphones, Laptops, Others

By End-User: Higher Education, K-12

By Geography: The global AR in training and education market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global AR in training and education market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-global-market-report

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides AR in training and education market overviews, augmented reality in training and education industry analysis and augmented reality in training and education market forecast market size and growth, augmented reality in training and education market share, augmented reality in training and education market segments and geographies, augmented reality in training and education market players, augmented reality in training and education market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The augmented reality in training and education market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Google Expeditions Pioneer Program., zSpace, Magic Leap, Alchemy VR, Unimersiv, GAMOOZ, Meta Company, DAQRI, InGage, Popar, Chromville, NEXT/NOW, VironIT, Groove Jones, HQSoftware, INDE, Augment, Metagram, Fishermen Labs, Program-Ace, Apptension, Transition Technologies PSC, Quytech, Craftars, Appentus Technologies, BidOn Games Studio, Mofables, Cortex, ScienceSoft and Gravity Jack and Queppelin.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-services-global-market-report

Augmented Reality Software And Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-software-and-services-global-market-report

Augmented Reality Software Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC