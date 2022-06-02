From Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the anniversary of your country’s Independence Day, I want to extend to you and your brotherly people, on behalf of the people of the State of Qatar and my own behalf, our warm greetings and felicitations, coupled with our best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and well-being, and more prosperity and progress for the Azerbaijani people, as well as continued enhancement of the close relations between our two countries.

With my highest consideration.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Amir of the State of Qatar