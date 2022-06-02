Submit Release
From Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - 02 june 2022, 18:33

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the government and the people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, it gives me great pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, the government and the people of Azerbaijan warm felicitations and sincere greetings on the happy occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is my sincere hope that the existing bonds of friendship and close cooperation between Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan will be further strengthened in the years to come for the mutual benefit of our two countries.

Please accept, Excellency, my warm good wishes for your health, happiness and personal wellbeing, and for the continued peace and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

