NecstGen announces the opening of its Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Development facility
LEIDEN, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 1 June 2022, NecstGen’s brand-new GMP manufacturing and development facility for cell and gene therapies has been opened by Henri Lenferink (Mayor of Leiden), in the attendance of Paul Bilars (CEO of NecstGen), Focco Vijselaar (Director General for Enterprise and Innovation at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy), and Pancras Hogendoorn (Dean of the Leiden University Medical Center), as well as representatives from the Province South Holland, RegMed XB, Leiden Bio Science Park and University Leiden.
During the festive opening event, visitors were able to get a glimpse of the highly controlled cleanrooms, laboratories, and equipment, which will be in full operation soon. NecstGen’s 4,000 m2 facility features 13 cleanrooms and 3 development laboratories supported by labs for quality control, and office space. Here, cell and gene therapy developers from all over the world can develop and produce a next generation of therapies.
Construction was only started in April 2021 in the right wing of the Mirai House at the Leiden Bio Science Park. In following months, the facility will be furnished and qualified for the release of GMP products.
Paul Bilars, CEO commented “We are excited to contribute to a new era in medicine. With the opening of our new facility, we hope to take an important step in setting up a future-proof healthcare infrastructure that can benefit from the developments in cell and gene therapy. Ultimately, this helps us to get a new generation of therapies faster to the patient.”
About NecstGen
NecstGen is a new centre of excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy, located in a purpose-built GMP facility on the largest bio-cluster in the Netherlands, Leiden Bio Science Park. Here, NecstGen provides critical contract development, manufacturing, and rental services to academic and industrial therapy developers to deliver a new generation of therapies to patients. NecstGen is fully owned by the Leiden University Medical Center and has also obtained support from the National Growth Fund, Province South Holland, and Leiden University.
