Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,866 in the last 365 days.

NecstGen announces the opening of its Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Development facility

Henri Lenferink Mayor of Leiden opening NecstGen, center for the manufacturing and development of Cell and Gene Therapies

Opening of NecstGen by Henri Lenferink Mayor of Leiden (Top Left), tour of the new facility, and speech by Focco Vijselaar, Director General for Enterprise and Innovation at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (Bottom Right)

LEIDEN, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 1 June 2022, NecstGen’s brand-new GMP manufacturing and development facility for cell and gene therapies has been opened by Henri Lenferink (Mayor of Leiden), in the attendance of Paul Bilars (CEO of NecstGen), Focco Vijselaar (Director General for Enterprise and Innovation at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy), and Pancras Hogendoorn (Dean of the Leiden University Medical Center), as well as representatives from the Province South Holland, RegMed XB, Leiden Bio Science Park and University Leiden.

During the festive opening event, visitors were able to get a glimpse of the highly controlled cleanrooms, laboratories, and equipment, which will be in full operation soon. NecstGen’s 4,000 m2 facility features 13 cleanrooms and 3 development laboratories supported by labs for quality control, and office space. Here, cell and gene therapy developers from all over the world can develop and produce a next generation of therapies.

Construction was only started in April 2021 in the right wing of the Mirai House at the Leiden Bio Science Park. In following months, the facility will be furnished and qualified for the release of GMP products.

Paul Bilars, CEO commented “We are excited to contribute to a new era in medicine. With the opening of our new facility, we hope to take an important step in setting up a future-proof healthcare infrastructure that can benefit from the developments in cell and gene therapy. Ultimately, this helps us to get a new generation of therapies faster to the patient.”

About NecstGen
NecstGen is a new centre of excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy, located in a purpose-built GMP facility on the largest bio-cluster in the Netherlands, Leiden Bio Science Park. Here, NecstGen provides critical contract development, manufacturing, and rental services to academic and industrial therapy developers to deliver a new generation of therapies to patients. NecstGen is fully owned by the Leiden University Medical Center and has also obtained support from the National Growth Fund, Province South Holland, and Leiden University.

Tristan Pritchard-Meaker
NecstGen BV
+31 6 25344672
tristan@necstgen.com

You just read:

NecstGen announces the opening of its Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Development facility

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.