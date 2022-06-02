Construction of a modern hydroelectric power plant launched

UZBEKISTAN, June 2 - Within the framework of the President of Tajikistan’s visit, the construction of the Yavan Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Zarafshan River has been launched.

Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon have launched the construction by pressing a symbolic button.

This is the first major project of bilateral energy cooperation. A modern plant with a capacity of 140 megawatts will play an important role in ensuring energy security, sustainability of the water and agricultural sectors of the two countries.

Engineering work will be carried out entirely based on the modern standards with the involvement of leading world companies.

Leading international institutions, including the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, showed interest in participating in financing the project.

The project will strengthen the scientific and industrial potential of the industry, provide green energy to thousands of households and new companies.

Source: UzA