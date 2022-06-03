Plant-based Meat Market 2022-2030 | Increasing Consumer Inclination Toward Vegan Foods Drives Industry Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Rapid implementation of advanced technologies, and rising innovation in new plant-based meat sources are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Plant-based Meat Market has been recently published by Reports and Data that provides a comprehensive overview of the Plant-based Meat industry with current and emerging market trends. The report aims at proving precise market information such as market trends, market size, market revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities to the viewers, investors. The report also sheds light on top companies in the global Plant-based Meat market along with market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global Plant-based Meat Market size is expected to reach USD 17.75 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing awareness regarding health issues associated with over-consumption of animal meat and shifting inclination towards vegetarianism and veganism are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Plant-based meat products are products that have properties similar to animal meat products, but are comparatively healthier and environmentally friendly.

The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

Key Participants:

Key participants include Impossible Foods (US), Garden Protein International (US), Beyond Meat (US)Bristol-Myers Squibb, Morningstar Farms (US), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), Tofurky (US), The Vegetarian Butcher (The Netherlands), Sunfed (New Zealand), VBites (UK), Gold&Green Foods (US).

The key market players in this industry are adopting various strategies like new product launches, expansion, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and technology advancements. For example, in 2019, Impossible Foods, the key creator of this industry introduced a revised version of Impossible Burger 2.0 with the improved recipe and a lot meatier. An increase in awareness of healthy eating habits coupled with the increasing number of population inclining towards vegan foods is likely to drive the growth in this industry. However, consumption of ‘heme’ an important ingredient in the production of this industry is linked with the formation of carcinogens, owing to which it is difficult to convince non-vegetarians about the taste of vegan food. Moreover, intense market competition is also expected to hinder the industrial growth during the forecast period.

The report has been formulated through extensive research and provides insights into the paradigm shifts observed in the market to assist readers maximize on their investments and capitalize on the recent development and competitive landscape of the global market. The report is an exhaustive assessment of the crucial aspects of the market including key geographical regions, technology, product types, application spectrum, key companies operating in the market, and overall industry overview.

Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest:

• This industry is growing at a CAGR of 15.9% in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 14.6% and 14.4% CAGR, respectively. North America and Europe contributed about 2/3rd of the total industry during the forecast period.

• As of 2018, the Soy source type segment is the dominating sub-segment which holds 324% of the global market by 2026. North American regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

• According to the Food Revolution Organization report, published in 2018, the number of vegetarians in the United States has increased by 600% from the past 3 years. This is expected to drive the demand for this industry.

• An increase in sedentary work, relaxed lifestyle and increased automation has led to a substantial decrease in the physical movement of the people thus aggregating the process of gaining weight.

• Furthermore, economic development, a rise in the standard of living of the population and an increasing proportion of the young population has led to an increase in the inclination towards fast-food, eventually adding to the obesity among the population.

Market Segmentation:

Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Soy

• Wheat

• Peas

• Gluten-based

• Others

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Tofu

• Tempeh

• Seitan

• Mushrooms

• Others

Storage technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Frozen

• Refrigerated

• Shelf-Stable

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Food Industry

• Households

• HoReCa

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2019–2030)

• North America:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

