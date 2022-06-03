Must B2B Metaverse announces Enterprise Software Day event to explore the Trends and Innovations in 2022
The subject of enterprise software has been raised by our community, and it is with pleasure that we respond to this request because we always want to offer the best .”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Must B2B Metaverse community organizes Enterprise Software Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Enterprise Software ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Enterprise Software.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must
The rising adoption of cloud-based services in small and medium-sized organizations combined with the recent Coronavirus and digital transformation wave are the main drivers for the Enterprise Software market. The primary goal of using enterprise software is to enhance efficiency as well as productivity and gain a significant competitive advantage. It is used globally and in most industry verticals for operations including and not limited to business intelligence and marketing, HR and employee training, Sales, and customer management as well as manufacturing and supply chain management, … According to « Market Data Forecast », the Enterprise Software Market was worth US$ 425 billion in the year 2020, and it is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 575 billion by the end of 2026, expanding at an annual growth rate of 6.15% between 2021 and 2026. The latest development trends of Enterprise Software that we will go through in this conference : Cloud technology dissemination, AI/ML penetration, cybersecurity threats and blockchain adoption in many applications, Low code and no-code development, increasing demand to support ultra-reliable and low latency communications, Big data and related data mining and data analysis, progressive web applications, are not only shaping the future of Enterprise software but also they are growing the number of challenges and rising the competitive bar.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in the Enterprise software development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from ENTERPRISE DIGITAL TRANFORMATION NEW TRENDS & TECHNOLOGIES to NEW PRODUCTS & SERVICES FOR ENTERPRISES.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Metaverse industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must, explains this event’s intention :
“ We are proud to organize our eleventh high-tech livestream part of a 20 livestream program planned in 2022, with the best experts in the field of enterprise software. The subject of enterprise software has been raised by our community, and it is with pleasure that we respond to this request because we always want to offer the best".
Must B2B Metaverse and Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain. It is an an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events.
