Rapper G33 Uses Government’s Intrusion On Our Freedoms to Inspire Latest Track “Lab Rat”

I based the video around the values in New Zealand culture because we’re a proud nation with ties to those who fought and died for our freedom”
— G33

PALMERSTOWN NORTH, NEW ZEALAND, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest track from New Zealand rapper G33 “Lab Rat” stems from a deep conviction about how our liberties are being impinged, while honouring his family who fought for the freedoms we enjoy.

“Lab Rat” is a multi-layered single the 36-year-old G33 initially wrote to express his feelings about how New Zealanders are being treated by the Government.

“Moving forward from that, as the Government imposed more Covid restrictions, laws and mandates, the song started evolving into something that was more about humanity,” G33 says.

“I based the video around the values in New Zealand culture because we’re a proud nation with ties to those who fought and died for our freedom,” he says.
His grandfather, who was imprisoned in Nazi Germany, and uncle were ANZAC survivors.

“The life our soldiers endured cannot be forgotten, this is something we need to keep alive and at the surface of everyone’s minds because they fought for the liberties we enjoy today,” he says.

G33 says his music comes from the darkest corners of his mind.

“I’ve always been conscious of my sombre feel for music, however, I feel that’s where I will truly relate with my audience,” he says. “Anyone can make a ‘feel good’ happy song but it’s the darkness where true emotion is shared.”

In June G33 will be releasing a song featuring Tyree from Smashproof and he’s currently working on a project with Henry AZ who is signed to Juicy J’s label “Mo Faces”.

G33 recorded the track at The Vinyl Cut Studio and purchased the beat from producer Pendo46, mix, master and engineering provided by Palmerston North-based producer & sound engineer SamZ.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/iam.g33
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/iam.g33/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5nIOAav2PkNlhnjVcwGFfA
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2G7uwqFBqERAJ5RUxQkH7r


G33
G33
gdurdythree@gmail.com

You just read:

Rapper G33 Uses Government’s Intrusion On Our Freedoms to Inspire Latest Track “Lab Rat”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
G33
G33 gdurdythree@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Rapper G33 Uses Government’s Intrusion On Our Freedoms to Inspire Latest Track “Lab Rat”
AO69 NFT Platform Set On ‘Rocking’ the Music Industry
Vishwa Ganesh Is Back With a Brand-New Release: A Sailor's Tale
View All Stories From This Author