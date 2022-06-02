Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 1:49 pm, the suspects approached an employee, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the employee and then took money from a cash register. The suspects then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.