Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families launches mental health awareness campaign
The Atlas Institute is pleased to announce the launch of its mental health awareness campaign, “We don’t see what they see” as part of PTSD Awareness Month.
These stories are shared to deepen the broader public’s understanding of the lived experience of Veterans and Families with PTSD and other related mental health conditions.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families (formerly known as the Centre of Excellence on PTSD) is pleased to announce the launch of its mental health awareness campaign, “We don’t see what they see” kicking off as part of PTSD Awareness Month. The campaign highlights the experiences of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Veterans and their Families, and sheds a much-needed light on Veteran and Family mental health.
Their stories, authentic and untouched, will only help Canadians better understand the journeys of Veterans and their Family members. They also highlight the need for a more accessible system of trauma-informed care and support for the Canadian military and RCMP Veteran community, and their Families — a system that is easier to navigate and provides the supports that Veterans and their Families need, when and where they need them, and in the manner which works best for them.
Fardous Hosseiny, President and CEO of the Atlas Institute, says they asked Veterans and their Families from across the country to share their stories of service, trauma, hope and healing that many Canadians aren’t privy to. “These stories are shared to deepen the broader public’s understanding of the lived experience of Veterans and Families with PTSD and other related mental health conditions they experience as a result of their service,” he adds. “We also hope that these stories will show members of the military and RCMP community that they are not alone in their experiences and that recovery is possible.”
Hosseiny also notes that we know that roughly one in four Veterans experiences mental health problems, and that number is even higher when we include Family members. Raising awareness of the unique experiences of Veterans and their Families can lead to greater understanding and improve the responsiveness of services.
“We know that some of the stories may hit close to home for some people and may be difficult to process,” says Warrant Office (Ret’d) Brian McKenna, National Strategic Advisor – Veterans at the Atlas Institute. “We’ve put a lot of thought into how and what to share, but the reality is: you can’t sugar-coat trauma. We have to talk about what we went through so people in similar situations can feel like someone else understands and something can be done.”
In addition to educating the public, this campaign will:
• highlight the diversity of Veterans experiencing mental health problems and the Family members supporting them who have their own distinct needs.
• destigmatize Veteran mental health illness.
• inform the Veteran community about available care and services for them and their Families.
• highlight the need for an increase in clinical research on trauma-related mental health.
While not a service provider, the Atlas Institute works to build capacity among service providers to enhance their ability to effectively treat and respond to the mental health needs of Veterans and Families. As part of its mandate, the Atlas Institute shares relevant research on Veteran mental health with service providers, researchers, and Veterans and their Families in plain language and engaging formats. To view the campaign and to access more information, visit atlasveterans.ca/what-they-see
For anyone seeking support, the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families recommends contacting the Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) Assistance Service, which is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Veterans, Families, and caregivers can call to speak with a mental health professional, free of charge, at 1-800-268-7708 (TDD/TTY: 1-800-567-5803). A listing of additional supportive resources can be found at atlasveterans.ca/directory-of-services
About the Atlas Institute
The Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families is an independent intermediary organization funded through Veterans Affairs Canada. The Atlas Institute brings Veterans, Families, service providers and research partners together to create, gather and share knowledge on Veteran and Family mental health. The Atlas Institute helps to integrate this information into practice to improve treatment and support.
