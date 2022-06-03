Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,861 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Applauds President Biden for Leadership on Gun Safety, Invites Congress and States to Follow California’s Lead on Cutting Gun Violence

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after President Joe Biden addressed the nation and called for Congress to act urgently to reduce gun violence in America:

“America has a gun problem. Our country’s addiction to guns and gun culture is killing our kids, our teachers, our family and our friends. I want to thank President Biden for his steadfast commitment to getting more guns off our streets and I join him in urging Congress to act.

“Common sense gun laws work. In California, we prove that every single day. Our gun safety laws – banning assault weapons, universal background checks, red flag laws, age restrictions and waiting periods – have cut our state’s gun death rate in half since the 1980s. California has spent decades testing and perfecting these policies. Now it’s time for Congress to put the lives of our people first and pass California-tested, California-proven gun safety laws.”

Earlier today, the Governor’s Office released a fact sheet on California’s nation-leading gun safety record, including an outline of relevant laws and statistics. The fact sheet is available here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Applauds President Biden for Leadership on Gun Safety, Invites Congress and States to Follow California’s Lead on Cutting Gun Violence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.