Nova Scotia to Welcome Charter Flight of Ukrainian Nationals

CANADA, June 2 - A chartered flight carrying more than 300 Ukrainian nationals will land at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport from Warsaw, Poland, later today, June 2. While many are expected to stay in Nova Scotia, others will resettle in other parts of Atlantic Canada.

Premier Tim Houston, with Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser, will be at the airport to welcome Ukrainians.

“Ukrainians fleeing their country have sacrificed so much in pursuit of their families’ safety,” said Premier Houston. “Nova Scotians are welcoming and have a history of helping those in crisis. We want Ukrainians to know that we are here to support them, and that they have a place in our workplaces, schools and communities.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is leading the effort to get Ukrainians to Canada under the new Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET). IRCC arranged for the charter flight and income support for basic needs for a limited period of time. While the CUAET is not a refugee stream, all Ukrainian temporary residents and their dependents will be eligible for settlement services, can opt in to open work permits and can apply for permanent residency.

Nova Scotia is working to assess the needs of those who choose to stay in the province, including creating a homestay program in partnership with the Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Its aim is to help match people with housing needs to host families after the 14 days of accommodation provided by the federal government.

“Now is Nova Scotia’s time to help, and we’re so proud to welcome Ukrainians to Nova Scotia as a safe haven, whether they decide to stay for a short or long time,” said Minister Balser. “We all have a role to play in helping newcomers who want to start a new life in Nova Scotia, knowing that we all benefit when they are successful here. I encourage Nova Scotians who want to help to find out how they can do so in their community.”

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has partnered with the YMCA, Immigration Services Association of Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to ensure Ukrainian newcomers have access to settlement services, including needs assessment and referral, language assessment and training, information sessions about life in Canada, guidance on job opportunities, housing, daycare subsidy and public school enrolment.

The Province will continue to assess and adjust services in response to the evolving humanitarian crisis.

Quotes: Since the full-scale invasion started on February 24, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has advocated for support of displaced Ukrainians with all levels of government in Canada. The Government of Nova Scotia has stood in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, a firm stance that our organization is grateful for. We are pleased to collaborate with the provincial government, YMCA and ISANS in ensuring proper housing and job-search supports are put in place to facilitate transitions for war-affected Ukrainians arriving in Nova Scotia by charter today. Nova Scotians have shown their generosity and kindness; many have opened their homes, donated items and are now waiting to accept displaced Ukrainians with open arms into their communities. On behalf of our Ukrainian-Canadian community, I am thankful for your solace and hospitality. Lyubov Zhyznomirska, Vice-President, Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress

Quick Facts: Nova Scotia has a Ukrainian community of more than 9,000 people

in March, the Province donated $100,000 to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to provide humanitarian support such as food, medical aid and emergency shelter

more than 300 Ukrainians have already arrived in Nova Scotia since resettlement efforts began

as of May 20, IRCC has received 241,620 applications for the CUAET, with over 112,035 applications approved

-30-