Wow - Dog is Trained to Find 4-Leaf Lucky Clovers: Over 500 Found, Training System Now Available
Kids can have fun walking the dog and find lucky clovers. We all need some extra luck. Helping families with pets in the USA and around the world... Ukraine
Dogs are like 4-leaf Clovers; Special to find and Lucky to have”METUCHEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogs are incredible and can be trained to do many things. We have created a proven method to train dogs to find lucky 4-leaf, 5-leaf and 6-leaf clovers. In total our dog has found over 500 and our trained member dogs combined have found even more. We want to Share the Luck and help others enjoy quality time with their pets, get outdoors and have fun. Kid's especially have a renewed enthusiasm walking the dog if lucky clovers are found. A dogs vision is comparable to a humans and with their advantage of being inches from the ground they just need to learn the shape and watch how excited you get when a Lucky Clover is found. Our training aids, videos and methods of preserving clovers makes this an exceptional alternative to spending too much time in the house. Our goal is to also raise money to help families and pets that suffer in the USA and around the world. We have aligned with several animal charities and plan to send supplies and money directly to families in Ukraine working with our partners in Europe. The products we offer are all proudly made in the USA.
— Prada
We will run Contests, Challenges and Auctions to further interest others to join this group. Clovers can be found around the world but lucky clovers are only found in 1 out of 10,000. 5-leaf and 6-leaf or more are exceedingly rare. The record is a whopping 23 leaf clover and we want one of our CloverDogs to best that record.
"Dogs are like 4-leaf Clovers; Special to find and Lucky to have" ~ Prada @realcloverdog
