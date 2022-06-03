Submit Release
The Branch Alternative Named Top 100 in the 2021 Oncon Icon Awards

The Branch Alternative is a leading nationwide recruitment and staffing agency for mortgage banking, real estate, and financial advisors.

CHARLESTON, SC, US, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Branch Alternative, a leader in Mortgage and Real-estate recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, shared that it was named the Top 100 winner in the 2021 ONCON ICON AWARDS.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized as a top 100 ONCON ICON Award,” said Kevin Parsells, Co-Founder, The Branch Alternative. “This award validates the positive work environment and exceptional company culture we have developed within our organization for the past 19 years. Our success is rooted in embodying our core values of entrepreneurship, integrity, collaboration, transparency, and having fun.”

The Branch Alternative understands the stress Mortgage & Real-estate professionals are under in today's market environment. We have 19 years of in-depth industry experience, so over 2,400+ professionals have trusted us to find them the best value proposition for your business needs.

“We take a tremendous amount of pride in helping talented people advance their careers within the Mortgage, Real-estate, and Financial markets space,” said Liz Donati, VP of The Branch Alternative. “People enjoy doing business with us because we develop personal relationships and ensure the best possible experience for our talent and clients.”

From the entrepreneur building their founding team to the established middle of the market business striving for the next stage of growth and the talented professionals looking for a better opportunity, we know what it takes to get you where you want to go.

