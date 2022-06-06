Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,827 in the last 365 days.

CEO of Falcon Wealth Planning Recognized as Leader of Influence

Photo of Ray Bartolome

Gabriel Shahin, CFP®

Gabriel Shahin, CFP® added to LA Business Journal’s list of outstanding professionals in the wealth management field

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning’s CEO and Principal, Gabriel Shahin, was mentioned in the LA Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence. Gabriel was nominated in the category for Wealth Managers and was selected based on his impact on the profession and within the Los Angeles community.

The article describes Gabriel as the “heart, soul, and visionary” of Falcon Wealth. His commitment to helping clients manage their wealth has made a substantial impact on the financial stability of the people and community that Gabriel wishes to serve. It is the same commitment that has granted Falcon the ability to increase its staff from 11 team members to 32 and purchase a new location perfect for its continued growth.

Gabriel has made it a priority for himself and the company to serve the community, whether it’s with financial advice or on nonprofit boards. He’s proud that Falcon has accomplished enough to be recognized by the LA Business Journal, but it doesn’t mean the end of his or his company’s commitment.

About Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.

Falcon Wealth
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.
+1 855-963-2526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CEO of Falcon Wealth Planning Recognized as Leader of Influence

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.