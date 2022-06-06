CEO of Falcon Wealth Planning Recognized as Leader of Influence
Gabriel Shahin, CFP® added to LA Business Journal’s list of outstanding professionals in the wealth management fieldONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning’s CEO and Principal, Gabriel Shahin, was mentioned in the LA Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence. Gabriel was nominated in the category for Wealth Managers and was selected based on his impact on the profession and within the Los Angeles community.
The article describes Gabriel as the “heart, soul, and visionary” of Falcon Wealth. His commitment to helping clients manage their wealth has made a substantial impact on the financial stability of the people and community that Gabriel wishes to serve. It is the same commitment that has granted Falcon the ability to increase its staff from 11 team members to 32 and purchase a new location perfect for its continued growth.
Gabriel has made it a priority for himself and the company to serve the community, whether it’s with financial advice or on nonprofit boards. He’s proud that Falcon has accomplished enough to be recognized by the LA Business Journal, but it doesn’t mean the end of his or his company’s commitment.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
