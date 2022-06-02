Governor McKee Statement on Rhode Island Department of Health Interim Director Dr. James McDonald

RHODE ISLAND, June 2 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee is sharing the news that Dr. James McDonald, MD, MPH, will be stepping down as the Interim Director at the Department of Health so that he can focus on emerging healthcare needs of his family. Dr. McDonald's last day of State service will be July 29, 2022. He will continue as Interim Director while the Governor identifies a successor.

"Dr. McDonald has provided steady leadership to our state and great counsel to me as we continued our work to manage COVID-19," said Governor McKee. "Rhode Islanders have come to know, love and trust Dr. McDonald for his easy-to-understand explanations and simple tips. Thanks to Dr. McDonald and his team, we know we have the tools to keep ourselves and our families safe. I thank Dr. McDonald for stepping up and taking on this interim position. We will be keeping his family in our thoughts."

"As I shared in the letter I wrote to the Governor, this was a very difficult decision for me and my family," said Dr. James McDonald, MD, MPH, Interim Director of RIDOH. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve in this capacity; however, at this time, I need to put the needs of my family first. I will always have wonderful and warm memories of my time spent here in this great state. I want to thank my colleagues at RIDOH for all the wonderful work they have done and for the important work I know they will continue to do."

Dr. McDonald's letter to Governor McKee can be found here.

