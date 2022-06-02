Giddings State School celebrates its Spring 2022 graduates, hosts a special speaker who overcame the odds against him

By Janet Sheelar, Community Resource Coordinator, Giddings State School Giddings State School celebrated its students at the 2022 Spring Graduation, which featured a full gowned ceremony, a special speaker and a crowd of parents and teachers eager to cheer on the graduates.

Campus Supt. Bill Parks and Asst. Superintendent of Education Robert Fischer greeted the students and Valedictorian S.H. also addressed the graduates of Lone Star HS Southeast.

Then the crowd settled in for an inspiring talk by featured speaker, Albert J. Yancey III, who shared his difficult past as a teenager who was an A student and athlete but was derailed by trauma and the loss of his father. Yancey told how he turned to a life of crime, running with a gang, and selling drugs. A shooting led to his conviction and life sentence at age 17 for murder. He was sent to the adult prison, where he continued on a similar path for several years.

Yancey has helped Giddings State School youth by suggesting readings and activities over the past two years, said Assistant Principal Tracey Walker. “We are hoping something within his story and life process will help our students see change is possible,” she said.

Lone Star High School Southeast Principal Garry Blasig handed out the diplomas and GED certificates. Two students received their high school diplomas and 17 earned GEDs while at Giddings. Student Council members also were recognized.