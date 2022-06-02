Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,838 in the last 365 days.

Giddings State School celebrates its Spring 2022 graduates, hosts a special speaker who overcame the odds against him

giddings grad1

By Janet Sheelar, Community Resource Coordinator, Giddings State School

 

Giddings State School celebrated its students at the 2022 Spring Graduation, which featured a full gowned ceremony, a special speaker and a crowd of parents and teachers eager to cheer on the graduates.

 

Campus Supt. Bill Parks and Asst. Superintendent of Education Robert Fischer greeted the students and Valedictorian S.H. also addressed the graduates of Lone Star HS Southeast.

 

Then the crowd settled in for an inspiring talk by featured speaker, Albert J. Yancey III, who shared his difficult past as a teenager who was an A student and athlete but was derailed by trauma and the loss of his father. Yancey told how he turned to a life of crime, running with a gang, and selling drugs. A shooting led to his conviction and life sentence at age 17 for murder. He was sent to the adult prison, where he continued on a similar path for several years.

 

 

Yancey has helped Giddings State School youth by suggesting readings and activities over the past two years, said Assistant Principal Tracey Walker. “We are hoping something within his story and life process will help our students see change is possible,” she said.

 

Lone Star High School Southeast Principal Garry Blasig handed out the diplomas and GED certificates. Two students received their high school diplomas and 17 earned GEDs while at Giddings. Student Council members also were recognized.

 

 

(Photos: Top right, Yancey gives his address; Left, Valedictorian S.H. speaks as the class, Yancey, Fischer and Parks look on.)

You just read:

Giddings State School celebrates its Spring 2022 graduates, hosts a special speaker who overcame the odds against him

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.