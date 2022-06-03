The National Wellness Institute elects three new board members

STEVENS POINT, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Wellness Institute (NWI) has elected three new members to serve on its Board of Directors. Roberta Wachtelhausen, Nicole Stec, and Ryan Picarella begin their three-year terms at the NWI Annual Board Meeting on June 26, 2022, one day prior to the start of the 47th National Wellness Conference in Orlando, Florida. (www.nationalwellness.org/nwc).

“We had an amazing list of Board nominees to choose from this year, which shows both the growth of the industry and the continued global leadership of the National Wellness Institute,” states Board Vice President, Dr. Kristi Leonard. “The three selected will bring great insight to our Board.”

Roberta “Bert” Wachtelhausen is a visionary and strategic leader with more than 30 years of experience shaping products and programs at health plans and other service organizations. In her full-time role, Bert is President of WellSpark Health, which is a national Health Coaching and Disease Self-Management company focused on Total Person Health.

Nicole Stec is an accomplished and results-driven Senior Health and Wellness Leader with substantial success in directing operations for large-scale population health management and integrated wellness programs for employers. Nicole serves as the Director of Well-being for Banner Health and has been a long-term volunteer and committee member for NWI.

Ryan Picarella has worked with communities and organizations around the world to ignite social movements while improving the lives of all people. Widely known for his thought leadership, Ryan has worked with Fortune 500 companies, been a keynote speaker at global conferences, and currently serves as Executive Vice President of Growth and Partnerships at LifeGuides. Prior to his work at LifeGuides, Ryan served as President & CEO of WELCOA.

“We are excited to add these strong leaders to the National Wellness Institute’s Board of Directors,” states Dr. Mark Pettus, NWI Board President-Elect. “It is inspiring to add the leadership and expertise that these three bring to the National Wellness Institute. Each provides a strong business sense, industry influence and expertise, as well as a commitment to NWI’s vision and mission”

The National Wellness Institute (NWI) serves as the worldwide voice of the wellness community. NWI enriches the lives and careers of wellness professionals by serving as the global professional network for connecting all disciplines of wellness, providing education and training that promotes life-long learning, and identifying and representing inclusive whole-person professional standards and competencies. NWI also administers the Certified Wellness Practitioner (CWP) designation, which is considered the gold standard credential, globally, for professionals in the wellness industry. To learn more, visit www.nationalwellness.org.

