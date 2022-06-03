Ovation Adds John Moody of Restaurant365 to Advisory Board
Moody brings quality analysis, sound financial management, and over 20 years of experience in restaurant innovation to Ovation.PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology startup Ovation, voted #1 guest feedback solution for restaurants, announced today the addition of John Moody to their board of advisors. As Co-founder and Chief Strategist at Restaurant365, Moody is exceptional at driving long-term strategic initiative and brings over 20 years of experience in restaurant innovation.
As Chief Strategist at the leading restaurant management platform, Restaurant365, Moody’s quality analysis, ability to leverage technology to streamline operations, and sound financial management will be invaluable to Ovation. Using these strengths, Moody has helped Restaurant365 become one of the premier solutions in the restaurant tech space, being named Best Product for Enterprise Resource Planning by the 2018 SaaS Awards Program.
"I am very excited to be a part of Ovation's board of advisors,” said John. “Their digital guest feedback platform is innovative and progressive for restaurant tech. Ovation truly enables restaurants to really focus on the guest and their experience."
Ovation’s CEO and Founder, Zack Oates, added, “John Moody brings a wealth of understanding on how to grow and scale a restaurant tech company. There is a lot of overlap in how he utilizes technology with what we’re doing here at Ovation, we are thrilled to partner with him as we continue to focus on building value for restaurants.”
About Ovation: Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide RestaurantOwner.com survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a “digital table touch” that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue. To learn more, visit www.ovationup.com or email hello@ovationup.com.
Ovation Press
hello@ovationup.com
Ovation (Ovation Up, Inc.)
+1 385-208-8053