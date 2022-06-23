Space Force Association partners with top Aerospace University Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Space Force Association (SFA) partners with top Aerospace University Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to provide opportunities for students and support the university's programs and research collaborations between SFA and Embry-Riddle.
— Dr. Andy Aldrin, Program Coordinator, Master's in Space Operations, ERAU
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has long been recognized as a world leader in aerospace education. The university is ranked #1 in online education and the residential campuses rank in the top 10 in five categories, including Best Undergraduate Aerospace / Aeronautical / Astronautical Engineering Programs and Most Innovative (2022, U.S. News & World Report). The not-for-profit university is home to 32,0500+ students around the world.
The Space Force Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as the only professional military association whose sole purpose is supporting the U.S. Space Force through research, education, and advocacy to achieve superior national spacepower. The organization is open to both military and civilians.
SFA founder and president Bill Woolf (Col. USAF, Ret) stated, "The partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will allow both the SFA and Embry-Riddle to share research and other assets. This collaboration will benefit not only their students but also the larger space community."
The two organizations will support training and development opportunities for students and space professionals. The collaboration will include (among other opportunities) publishing research articles in The Space Force Journal, conducting space domain research in partnership with the SFA National Spacepower Center (NSC) and participation in SFA conferences and panel discussions. Embry-Riddle students will receive reduced pricing for SFA membership and meetings.
Dr. Andy Aldrin Embry-Riddle's Program Coordinator, Master's in Space Operations commented, "Today is the most dynamic period in the evolution of space programs I have seen in my lifetime. It is an incredible honor for Embry-Riddle to work with the Space Force Association to help them shape the future and develop the leaders of tomorrow’s space programs.”
For more information or to join the SFA, visit ussfa.org. To learn more about Embry-Riddle and its offerings, visit erau.edu.
About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University:
Reporters worldwide contact Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for content experts in all aspects of aviation, aviation business, aerospace, engineering and STEM-related fields. Our faculty experts specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems, security and intelligence, air traffic and airport management, astronomy, human factors psychology, meteorology, spaceflight operations, urban air mobility and much more. Visit the Embry-Riddle Newsroom for story ideas.
Embry-Riddle educates 32,500+ students at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, at approximately 110 Worldwide Campus locations and through online degree programs. In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation’s No. 1 provider of online bachelor’s degree programs.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for achieving superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org