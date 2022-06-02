Gov. Wolf Announces $16.4 Million Investment in Local Rail Infrastructure Projects

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that two rail infrastructure projects will receive up to $16.4 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grants, made possible by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which will strengthen supply chains to lower costs for families and create good-paying jobs.

“Rail infrastructure is critical to this commonwealth, as we rank first in the nation in the number of operating railroads and nearly top in total track mileage, so this funding will ensure that our infrastructure remains strong and reliable, while creating good-paying jobs,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for its continued commitment to investing in our infrastructure through the landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will make a significant difference for not only our physical infrastructure, but also our economy and our workforce.”

Gettysburg & Northern Railroad Co. was awarded up to $1.84 million for the Gettysburg State and Private Investments Driving Economic Recovery Project. The proposed project will rehabilitate approximately 24 miles of the Gettysburg & Northern Railway (GET) mainline in Adams and Cumberland counties. The project will improve the track to Class 2 safety standards and operating speeds, construct a new runaround track adjacent to existing track, upgrade 16 crossings warning devices to LED signals, replace wigwag warning circuitry at two at-grade crossings, and repair seven failed or failing culverts. The project qualifies for the statutorily required set-aside for rural investment. The Class III GET and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will provide a 55% match.

The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Berks was awarded up to $14.6 million for the Colebrookdale Railroad Infrastructure, Safety & Capacity Upgrade. The proposed project will rehabilitate approximately 8.6 miles of track with 130-pound continuous welded rail (CWR) to ensure compliance with Class 2 track standards and the ability to able to handle 286,000-pound railcars between Boyertown and Pottstown. The project will also rehabilitate or replace 14 bridges that are deteriorating, construct two rail-served transload yards, and six new sidings. By providing additional interchange capacity and eliminating load restrictions, this project provides operational capability to meet existing shipper demand and provides additional capacity to meet known unmet shipper demand and anticipated future growth. The project will also address the drainage issues on the corridor and prevent further accidents from occurring, as the railroad corridor acts a funnel and directs large quantities of water to nearby roadways. The applicant will provide a 65% match.