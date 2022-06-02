Bridge Flushing Next Week on I-78, I-81 in Lebanon County

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that department maintenance crews from Lebanon County are schedule to perform bridge flushing next week on Interstate 78 and Interstate 81.

This work will be performed at various location on the interstates in Lebanon County from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10.







There will be lane restrictions and traffic shifts during work hours. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motoristscan check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018





###





