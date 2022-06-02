Median Work Begins Tomorrow on Route 15 in York County

​Work is part of Route 15 resurfacing and safety improvement project in Adams and York counties

Harrisburg, PA – Here is an update on the resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.







Starting tomorrow, Friday, June 3, the contactor will open access to Old Cabin Hollow Road from northbound and southbound Route 15 and begin median work which will require a left turn prohibition from southbound Route 15 to Franklin Church Road, and a left turn prohibition from northbound Route 15 onto Range End Road.





This will allow the contractor to reconfigure the mountable curb and turn lanes in the intersection. Once this work is complete, Range End Road traffic will be configured permanently for right turns only onto southbound Route 15.





During this work phase southbound Route 15 traffic wishing to turn onto Franklin Church Road will be detoured via Old Cabin Hollow Road to Clear View Road to Franklin Church Road. Northbound Route 15 traffic wishing to turn onto Range End Road will be detoured via Glenn Wood Drive to Range End Road.





This work will begin Friday June 3, 2022 and be completed in approximately 8 weeks.





This project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.





Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County, and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.





New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.





This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.







