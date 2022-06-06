Aspire Technology Partners logo Aspire Technology Partners’ Lorraine Azzinaro Named to 2022 CRN Women of the Channel Power 70 Solution Providers List

Professional Technology Services’ Chief Operating Officer Recognized in Elite List of Women Leaders

Aspire Technology Partners is proud of our people and the role they play both inside our organization and outside with the broader industry community.” — John C. Harris, Aspire President & CEO

EATONTOWN, NY, US, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners today announced that Chief Operating Officer Lorraine Azzinaro has been named to the 2022 CRN Women of the Channel Power 70 Solution Providers list. This remarkable list from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, is an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list honoring the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Through strong business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking, these extraordinary women support their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

The annual Power 70 Solution Provider honorees, an incredible group of distinguished female channel leaders, are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. This exclusive list features elite industry professionals who drive success every day through leadership and a deep dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.

“Aspire Technology Partners is proud of our people and the role they play both inside our organization and outside with the broader industry community. Lorraine is a strong and capable leader who has shaped the success our organization has realized. She encourages and mentors the Aspire team to always think of others and how they can help others by making their talents available. Our operational success reflects her dedication to our values and her leadership by example,” said John C. Harris, Aspire President & CEO. “We celebrate Lorraine’s accomplishments and recognition alongside the other outstanding women in this year’s CRN Women of the Channel Power 70 list.”

Lorraine has been recognized for her outstanding leadership, earning spots on the annual CRN Woman of the Channel list multiple times, receiving the CEO Reports 2018 MidAtlantic Women’s Leadership Award and as a NJ Biz 2017 CFO of the Year Finalist.

Prior to joining Aspire, Lorraine held various senior finance & accounting roles across a diverse variety of industries including multiple IT Channel organizations. Lorraine is a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and holds a B.S. in Business Economics from SUNY Oneonta, and an MBA in Finance from Binghamton University.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

