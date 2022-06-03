Miles Group Launches Fund To Expand Access to DTC E-Commerce Brands for U.S. Investors
Private Equity Firm Introduces New Ecom Growth Fund I (EFGI) for IndividualsDAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miles Group, a consumer products and service company, is now expanding access to Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) e-commerce brands for individual investors in the United States. With its Ecom Growth Fund I (EFGI), both accredited and non-accredited investors will have the opportunity to invest passively into a portfolio of e-commerce brands that have been handpicked and stabilized by its team of experts. The EFGI is designed to provide investors with exposure to thriving e-commerce brands worldwide while also generating positive returns. The Miles Group presents this notable fund as a solution for investors interested in joining the rapidly growing world of DTC e-commerce.
According to CEO and founder Joe Miles, The Miles Group is “the modern private equity firm.” Pivoting from the traditional e-commerce model, The Miles Group empowers brands to scale quickly while generating consistent profits. To date, The Miles Group has found immense success in helping brands achieve seven and eight-figure valuations. To help investors capitalize on its wealth of knowledge and experience, The Miles Group is now providing exposure to the DTC e-commerce market. Its knowledgeable team of content creators, marketing specialists, and logistics experts has worked diligently to develop this one-of-a-kind digital asset. Individuals will be able to invest in a fund that is strategically designed to buy, stabilize, scale, and sell e-commerce brands. The Miles Group will also simultaneously offer a regulation CF fund that allows non-accredited individuals to invest a minimum of $100.
In 2021, Statista reported that global retail e-commerce sales amounted to approximately 4.9 trillion U.S. dollars. It is projected that this figure will grow by fifty percent over the next four years. In 2025, e-commerce sales are expected to reach 7.4 trillion U.S. dollars. At this crucial turning point in the automation and e-commerce markets, it’s vital for individuals to allocate a portion of their assets into funds that will best serve them as global retail models shift. As experts in building, scaling, and running e-commerce stores, The Miles Group is currently the only automation service brand offering DTC exposure that is powered by AI and exclusive seven and eight-figure marketers. Investors are encouraged to learn more about The Miles Group and its unique e-commerce-focused fund. In the United States, Ecom Growth Fund I (EFGI) will be newly available for purchase by accredited and non-accredited individuals.
CEO of The Miles Group, Joe Miles, is excited to announce this unique opportunity for individual investors to get involved in the booming world of DTC e-commerce. Its team of experts has handpicked some of the most successful e-commerce brands in the world to create this innovative fund. Individuals seeking attractive returns can visit www.milesgrp.com to learn more about The Miles Group and its new Ecom Growth Fund I (EFGI).
