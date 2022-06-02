Wreath-laying ceremony at the "Istiqloliyat" Monument of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - On June 2, in the framework of his official visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon first laid a wreath in tribute to the history and culture of the Uzbek people in the Park “New Uzbekistan” near the “Istiqloliyat” Monument.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was accompanied by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and the Mayor of Tashkent Jahongir Ortikhojaev at the wreath-laying ceremony.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, President Emomali Rahmon visited the "New Uzbekistan" Park.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that the park “New Uzbekistan” was built on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of state independence of Uzbekistan.

The achievements of the friendly and brotherly people of Uzbekistan during the 30 years of independence, the history of development and progress of the national state of Uzbekistan are reflected in the complex "Istiqlol" through the construction of modern facilities.

The total area of the park is 105 hectares, where flowers and ornamental trees are planted.

Fountains, beautiful corridors, the Istiqlol complex and unique trees are the main decorations of the New Uzbekistan Park.

After getting familiar with this charming place, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon wished the Republic of Uzbekistan prosperity and great success to the friendly people of Uzbekistan.