Virtual ceremony of launching a joint project on construction of 2 hydropower plants in the basin of the Zeravshan River in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the framework of his official visit jointly with the Leader of the friendly country Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Palace of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in an online format by pressing a symbolic button, laid the foundation for the start of implementation of joint project between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the construction of hydropower plants in the basin of the Zeravshan River.

It should be noted that the specialists of both sides are completing the feasibility study of the project and other works for the construction of power plants with a total capacity of 320 MW.

The leaders of the two countries Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the hall of the Presidential Palace in Tashkent and the heads of relevant ministries and agencies, specialists and engineers of the energy sector of the two countries in the construction site - Yovon village of Ayni district of Tajikistan took part in the launch of the virtual ceremony of implementation of the joint project between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the construction of hydropower plants in the Zeravshan River basin.

The launch of technical feasibility studies will be a significant step towards deepening cooperation between the two countries in this promising sector.

The heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished success to the builders of this project, which is beneficial for the peoples of both countries.