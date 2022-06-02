Signing ceremony of new cooperation documents between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - Following the top-level meetings and talks between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, a ceremony of signing new cooperation documents has been held in the presence and with the participation of the heads of state.

At the outset, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Declaration on Strengthening Eternal Friendship and Alliance between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Then, 7 new cooperation documents were signed in the presence of the heads of state:

- Roadmap for the development of bilateral cooperation between the Sughd Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Jizzakh Province of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2022-2023;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Committee for the Development of Silkworm Breeding and Wool Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of silkworm breeding;

- Agreement between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of culture and arts for 2022-2023;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Financial Monitoring under the National Bank of Tajikistan and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Committee on Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Ecology and Environmental Protection on cooperation in the field of environmental protection and rational use of the environment;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

- Roadmap for deepening and expanding cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In general, 15 new cooperation documents have been signed within the framework of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

After the signing ceremony of the new documents, the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a press conference for a wide range of domestic and foreign journalists and praised the results of the talks.

We will recall that the Business Forum of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan was held on June 1, 2022 in the framework of the official visit of President Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the forum, after the presentation of investment and trade opportunities of Tajikistan, meetings were held between the business circles of the two countries in order to strengthen and expand cooperation and find new partners.

Following the work of the Business Forum of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, a total of 75 new cooperation documents have been signed between entrepreneurs of various sectors.

The total value of the signed agreements is 570 million US dollars.

The bilateral agreements cover further cooperation between entrepreneurs in the fields of extraction and processing of iron powder, construction of a textile factory in Tajikistan, supply of primary aluminum to Uzbekistan, production of cotton fiber and refrigerators.

The forum also signed trade agreements for the expansion of foreign economic activity between entrepreneurs of the two countries for a total amount of 258 million US dollars.

In general, within the framework of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Uzbekistan, taking into account the results of the trade and economic forum, investment and economic projects worth more than 1 billion US dollars will be implemented.