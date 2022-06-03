New York Man Receives 210 Months in Federal Prison for Trafficking and Exploiting Minors

Seven survivors of human trafficking and exploitation find partial closure after the sentencing of one of the men who trafficked them

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 24, 2022, Victor Galarza was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison thanks to collaborative efforts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), and the Colombian government. This sentencing is a win for the seven survivors involved and will serve as a major deterrent for anyone seeking to sexually exploit minors.Galarza trafficked seven known victims and filmed sexually explicit conduct of several of these young women and distributed the illegal videos on the internet. Galarza’s pattern of abuse did not stop after his arrest. While in pretrial custody, he illegally contacted three of the victims. The judge saw Galarza’s inability to stop himself post-arrest as particularly egregious.Galarza’s sentencing comes as partial closure for the seven identified victims as there is one remaining defendant in this case. After being personally victimized by Galarza, one of the girls said, “I simply wanted to stop existing.” O.U.R. advocated for restitution for the victims and continues to provide them with aftercare, such as access to therapy and education.“It was an honor to fight for justice alongside the seven brave survivors and the dedicated HSI agents in this case,” says Tyler Schwab, Regional Aftercare Director at O.U.R., “This case is a prime example of how public and private entities can come together to ensure the survivors are supported and receive the best outcome possible.”Judge Brian Cogan sentenced Galarza to 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Galarza was also ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution.To learn more about the survivors from USA vs. Galarza, 19CR00508 (E.D.N.Y.] visit this link About Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.): O.U.R. is a worldwide nonprofit organization dedicated to ending child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Since inception, O.U.R. has provided operations, aftercare support in over 30 countries and all 50 U.S. states. In conjunction with law enforcement, O.U.R. has helped rescue and care for over 6,000 survivors and has assisted in the arrest of over 4,000 traffickers and predators.###