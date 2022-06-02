Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022

CONTACT: Paul Adams, regulatory entomologist
NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division
919-707-3742

NCDA&CS to treat spongy moth infestations in nine N.C. counties

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will soon start treating for spongy moth infestations in several areas across the state. Treatments will start as early as June 1 and run through June 16. Spongy moth is the entomological community’s agreed upon name for the insect formerly referred to as the gypsy moth.

The areas to be treated include Alleghany, Camden, Caswell, Currituck, Dare, Rockingham, Surry, Vance and Watauga counties.

“We have a total of 11 blocks and 16,957 acres to treat,” said Paul Adams, NCDA&CS regulatory entomologist. “Work will begin in Currituck, Dare and Camden counties. Vance, Caswell, Rockingham and Surry counties will be in the next few days after that. Treatment of Watauga and Alleghany counties are anticipated to be June 13, adding or subtracting a few days to cover possible weather delays.”
Prior to normal spongy moth mating periods, low-altitude fixed-wing aircraft will disperse SPLAT Gypsy Moth-Organic infused with the naturally occurring spongy moth pheromone.

The presence of the pheromone makes male spongy moths unable to follow the natural pheromone scent trails released by the females, decreasing mating success and reducing spongy moth populations. The pheromone is not harmful to humans, animals or plants, and it will not affect other insect species, Adams said.            

Spongy moths feed on the leaves of more than 300 different species of trees and shrubs, predominantly oaks and hardwoods. When areas become heavily infested, trees may be completely stripped of foliage, leaving yard trees and entire forests more susceptible to attacks from other pests. Severe infestations often lead to tree death. Spongy moth caterpillars can also pose public health concerns for people with respiratory problems. In areas with high-density populations of this pest, the caterpillar hairs and droppings may cause severe allergic reactions.

NCDA&CS has addressed spot introductions of the spongy moth across North Carolina since the 1970s. The treatment will be done in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.
Homeowners in the treatment areas were notified about these infestations as well as treatment options in January. NCDA&CS has obtained public comments from residents in the treatment areas.
For more information, or to request treatment notification via text or email, go to https://www.ncagr.gov/GypsyMoths/treator contact NCDA&CS toll free at 800-206-9333.


