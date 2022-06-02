Green Cannabis Co. Dispensary Opening in Summerlin South

Submit Release
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years in their beloved Central Las Vegas location, Green Cannabis Co. is moving its storefront to the South West. This brand new dispensary, located at 4510 S Hualapai Way, aims to bring Green’s spirit of sustainability, convenience, and value (both in terms of quality and service) to new areas in the valley. Green Cannabis Co. will open their doors to recreational and medical cannabis patients starting on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Being relatively new to the Las Vegas cannabis scene, Green has made a huge impression on the community since they first opened. Founded with the mission to become the premier local’s choice, Green Cannabis Co. has prioritized what matters most to Las Vegas locals. Among these needs are convenience, comfort, privacy, and product satisfaction. This is one of the reasons Green offers many ways for customers to purchase and enjoy their products. From in-store express kiosks to online ordering for pick-up and same-day express delivery, Green ensures that individuals never have to wait to get their green.

New for the Summerlin South location is a walk-up window, highlighting Green’s commitment to providing accessibility options for all. Similarly, the new location will offer a larger showroom and more registers so there’s even less wait time. And lastly, Green is upping their delivery capacity to accommodate those who want their green but prefer to relax at home.

Though the new Hualupai location will come with some big updates, Green wants to make it clear that everything their customers know and love will remain the same. Their top-notch loyalty program, which gives up to 6% cash back on purchases, won’t change. Furthermore, existing customers will keep their loyalty points which can be used at the new Summerlin South location.

Green’s Price Match Guarantee will also stay – a coveted staple by the community that makes Green’s prices truly unbeatable. Additionally, the fixed discounts (of up to 20% off) they offer to heroes of the community, such as teachers, first responders, veterans, and seniors, will all be offered at the new location. Finally, Green’s vibrant menu of flower, concentrate, edibles, tinctures, cartridges, topicals, CBD products, and more will be available for purchase.

Green Cannabis Co. is eager to serve the Summerlin & South West neighborhoods and looks forward to bringing their industry-leading operation to a new location.

