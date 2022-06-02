June 2, 2022 - 2022 Texas Conference for Employers Schedule Released

Date: June 2, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

Events assist employers and businesses statewide

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has released its 2022 Texas Conference for Employers ( TCE ) schedule, with several locations available throughout the state. TWC ’s Office of the Commissioner Representing Employers sponsors the Texas Conference for Employers, which offers employers and human resource professionals the opportunity to learn about new employment laws, earn education credits, network with peers, and talk one-on-one with employment attorneys.

Virtual and in-person options are now available for each of the scheduled events. Employers are encouraged to attend in-person if a meeting is offered in your area and virtually if a close in-person meeting is not an option. Events are scheduled for Laredo (June 3), Sherman (July 15), Abilene (August 5), and San Marcos (Sept 9). To register for one of these locations, visit the TWC Texas Conference for Employers webpage.

TWC invites employers, human resource professionals, business owners, and managers to attend the conferences, which will provide valuable information for employers and business owners concerning the legal issues associated with operating a business in Texas. We encourage every employer to attend at least one of the conferences every year; the topics keep up with new laws, regulations, and court cases. Each conference is geared toward small business owners, HR managers and assistants, payroll managers, and anyone responsible for hiring and managing employees.

“Our office continues to offer Texas employers important information their businesses need to succeed and grow,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas Conferences for Employers allow employers to remain up-to-date about state and federal employment laws vital to their business operations.”

Employers receive practical, timely information for operating a successful business and learn techniques to manage employees more effectively. Seminar topics include:

Texas Employment Law and Hiring Legally

Federal and Texas Wage and Hour Law

Unemployment Claims and Appeals

Independent Contractors

Employee Policy Handbooks

The Society for Human Resource Management Texas State Council (Texas SHRM ) is co-sponsoring the Texas Business Conferences and offering professional development and Human Resources Certification Institute ( HCRI ) recertification credits. The organizers will distribute the Certificates for the Texas SHRM Professional Development Credits to the eligible Texas Business Conference attendees. Attorneys may receive up to six hours of Mandatory Continuing Legal Education ( MCLE ) credit (including 0.75 ethics hours) if they attend the entire conference. Moreover, the Certified Public Accountants who attend can earn six hours of continuing education credit, and other conference participants may qualify for general professional credit.

The Office of the Commissioner Representing Employers website offers more information about the resources available to Texas employers.

