THE ROSIE NETWORK and NDVSB CREATE OPPORTUNITIES FOR VETERAN and MILITARY SPOUSE BUSINESSES

AUBURN HILLS, MI, US, June 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rosie Network is proud to announce a partnership with National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) in support of Veteran and Military Spouse business owners and budding entrepreneurs interested in doing business with the Army and Air Force through the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace. Veteran and Military Spouse business owners have the opportunity to sell their products and services within the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace on all CONUS Air Force and Army installations.This partnership will bring small businesses directly to the base-level GPC buyers in support of the Air Force ‘First Look’ program and the Army small business initiative.“The Rosie Network has helped launch and grow thousands of veteran and military spouse business owners across the country. With more than 40,000 verified military-connected small businesses in our network, the opportunity that NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace offers the Air Force and Army to engage with and patronize small businesses owned and operated by those who have served our nation is simply unparalleled. All parties engaged in this effort are committed to making an impact on our community and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Stephanie Brown, CEO and Founder of The Rosie Network and CEO of the U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce . Stephanie is the widow of Rear Admiral Tom Brown (SEAL).“The NDVSB mission is to offer opportunities just like this to underutilized businesses. Our partnership with The Rosie Network allows us to directly provide business growth opportunities in the Federal and Private sector markets for military spouse entrepreneurs,” said David Saroli, CEO and Founder of NDVSB.To express interest in learning more, please complete this survey: NDVSB Supplier Survey for Pentagon Purchasing (Army and Air Force)The Rosie Network is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programming that empowers active-duty veterans and military spouses to realize the American Dream of small business ownership, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency of those who have served our country. This year, The Rosie Network celebrates ten years of helping military-connected entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses.National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) programs leverage our all-inclusive, one size does not fit all, eMarketplace that aligns Veteran, Diversity, and Small Business products and service Suppliers with the Private and Public sector Buying Organizations. Our mission is to build stronger diverse small businesses through technology that automates and streamlines business processes, providing increased revenue opportunities and scalability to compete within large Private Enterprise and Public Sector accounts.U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce is home to military spouse-owned businesses. The Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce offers the only industry-standard certification for military spouse-owned companies and is accepted by companies such as USAA, Johnson & Johnson, CVS Health and Disney.

