STEMTREE Education Center Grand Opening, Basic Science Comes to Life in the Heart of Howard County Maryland!
Stemtree Education Center will celebrate its official grand opening! Stemtree provides students from K-12 with one-on-one instruction in all areas of STEM.
Stemtree is more than an enrichment program. We bring basic science to life through our Science, Engineering, and Technology Workouts.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stemtree of Columbia Education Center will celebrate its official grand opening on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 8630 Guilford Rd., Store B70, Columbia, beginning at 10 am. Stemtree takes a unique approach to providing students in grades K-12 with one-on-one instruction in science, technology, engineering, and math. The community is invited to see our facility first-hand and to learn how Stemtree differs from traditional STEM centers.
Stemtree is the first after-school center in the area to offer STEM-focused enrichment through hands-on projects and experiments which we have aptly named “workouts.” Students enjoy learning outside of a traditional classroom setting through a highly structured, yet highly customizable curriculum. Flexible scheduling and individual attention ensure students can progress at their own pace. Stemtree also offers various camps throughout the school year and summer!
Stemtree Education Center first opened its doors in October 2014 in Vienna, Virginia, and is the brainchild of founder Dr. Abdelghani Bellaachia, affectionately known as Dr. Bell. Stemtree of Columbia, a veteran owned business, is the first Stemtree franchise to be opened in Maryland. Owners James and Sabrina Tacey and their 4 children, residents of Howard County, opened Stemtree in this community to enrich the lives of local students. Our goal is to bring a positive and enlightening atmosphere focusing in the areas of STEM helping to develop young minds in this critically short field.
During the week, after school programs are offered at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, with optional pickup at local elementary schools. Students enjoy snack time, play time, and workouts in science, engineering, technology, and math, plus support for homework and test preparation as needed. A home school program is available on weekdays. Summer camps keep kids busy and engaged each year from June – August, and we are currently enrolling! Fun, science related birthday parties can be hosted on request.
