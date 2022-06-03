Recruiting for Good Creates Rewarding Job for LA Moms Who Love Supporting Girls
Love to make a positive impact and support girls in life; inspire the community to participate in Recruiting for Good earn a $1000 donation for your school or $1000 Family Savings Reward #landsweetjob #ourmomsworkforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Programs. Moms who love to make a positive impact work as community managers to earn school donations.
Recruiting for Good creates rewarding job for sweet moms in LA who love to support girls (Our Moms Work for Good).
Moms inspire participation in Recruiting for Good referral program.
When someone successfully refers a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good. And the staffing agency finds company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee; mom earns a $1,000 donation to her school or $1,000 Family Savings Gift Card (Dining, Entertainment, Gas Card, Groceries, or Shopping).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to make a positive impact; we’re using recruiting for good to do just that. Your referrals help us generate proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls’ lives by funding programs that teach positive values."
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
On our BFF Girl Gigs (Beauty Fashion Foodie Reviews), girls learn to earn, love work, and prepare for life. We role model and teach positive values (passion, purpose, play) thru creative and sweet gigs. Girls find their creative voice/fashion sense, have fun, and when they do a killer job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #sweetgirlgigs #girlslovework #teachpositivevalues www.BFFGirlGigs.com
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Complete 90 days of employment enjoy the sweetest rewards (Rewarding LA Dining $500 Gift Card).
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other