From Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - 01 june 2022, 17:58
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of your national day, may I extend to your Excellency in the name of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and on my own behalf best wishes for health and happiness.
May the people of your country enjoy peace and prosperity.
Highest consideration,
Qu Dongyu
Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations