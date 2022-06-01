Submit Release
From Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - 01 june 2022, 17:58

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of your national day, may I extend to your Excellency in the name of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and on my own behalf best wishes for health and happiness.

May the people of your country enjoy peace and prosperity.

Highest consideration,

Qu Dongyu

Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

