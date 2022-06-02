Submit Release
From Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar

AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - 02 june 2022, 15:40

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I have the pleasure, on the anniversary of your country’s Republic Day, to extend to you my sincere greetings and felicitations, coupled with my best wishes of well-being and happiness to Your Excellency and further prosperity and progress to your brotherly people.

With my best highest consideration,

Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani

Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar

